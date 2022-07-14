``Freedom Convoy'' organizer Pat King's bail review is set to continue for a second day today as he waits to hear if he will be released on bail.

He was back in an Ottawa courtroom Wednesday after an earlier hearing in April came to an abrupt halt when his lawyer's computer appeared to be hacked.

The day after the April hearing, the Crown announced it was charging King with three counts each of perjury and obstruction of justice and he has since tapped a new lawyer to fight for his release.

The latest accusations are in addition to 10 charges related to King's involvement in the protest against COVID-19 restrictions that overran the streets of downtown Ottawa earlier this year.