``Freedom Convoy'' organizer Tamara Lich has been denied bail after a justice of the peace said she breached a condition of her original release.

Lich is facing multiple charges of mischief and obstructing police for her role in the massive protest gridlocking downtown Ottawa for more than three weeks last winter.

She now faces an additional charge of breaching a bail condition after appearing with a fellow protest leader at a dinner in Toronto last month.

She will remain in jail pending her trial, with her next court date set for July 14th