Freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury is Canada's male athlete of the year for a second year in a row.
Kingsbury is the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award, receiving over 21 per cent of the votes in a Canadian Press survey of sports editors, reporters and broadcasters in newsrooms across the country.
The native of Deux Montagnes, Quebec, has nine wins in 11 World Cup starts the past two years, and he shows no signs of slowing down.
Kingsbury won the moguls and dual moguls at the 2019 freestyle world championship in February.
He captured an eighth consecutive Crystal Globe as season champion.
