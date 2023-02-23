Freezing drizzle advisory for Niagara

A Freezing Drizzle Advisory remains in place for Niagara.

Environment Canada says periods of freezing drizzle are expected into this afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to briefly rise above zero later today, bringing an end to the freezing drizzle.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.

Hydro crews are having a hard time restoring power to the Fort Erie and Port Colborne areas with freezing drizzle hampering efforts to restore power