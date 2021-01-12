Freezing drizzle advisory issued for Niagara
A freezing drizzle advisory has been issued for Niagara.
Environment Canada says freezing drizzle has been observed across the area, and they have received multiple reports of icy roads and sidewalks.
Patchy freezing drizzle may be mixed with light snow at times, and is expected to continue this afternoon and tonight.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.
