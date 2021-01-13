Freezing drizzle continues in Niagara
Freezing drizzle continues in Niagara this morning.
In an advisory statement, Environment Canada meteorologists say they expect a bit of a break for the region later this morning and into the afternoon, but the drizzle may return tonight.
Drivers are being warned the roads are slippery in some places as thin, hard to detect layers of ice have developed.
-
Going through the new restrictions and stay at home orderOntario issues 2nd state of emergency, including stay-at-home order "requiring everyone to remain at home with exceptions for essential purposes" Tim talks with reporter Lucas Meyer
-
New restrictions affecting the construction industryTim talks to Chuck McShane, Executive Officer of the Niagara Home Builder's Association, discussing the new Provincial restrictions and how they will affect local construction.
-
Expansion of parental benefits saved marriages – STUDYTim talks to Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Western - Rachel Margolis. Using Statistics Canada data, professor Margolis found a policy change to parental benefits in Quebec led to a 6-per-cent decrease in separation and divorce among heterosexual couples. Link to study