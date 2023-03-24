Freezing rain and high winds possible in Niagara Saturday

A special weather statement has been issued for Niagara with freezing rain and strong winds possible tomorrow.

Envrionment Canada says precipitation will likely begin as a period of freezing rain or a brief period of snow followed by a rapid transition to a period of freezing rain.

The freezing rain may last for a few hours before changing over to showers or rain Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the potential for freezing rain, strong winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h are also expected Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening.

The combination of strong winds and any ice build up may lead to local power outages.