Freezing rain expected as winter storm watch issued for Niagara
Environment Canada has now issued a winter storm watch for Niagara.
This as an ice storm approaches the region.
Officials are warning that prolonged freezing rain could build up and may cause extended power outages.
The freezing rain is expected to begin late Wednesday and last into Thursday.
Freezing rain warnings are expected to be issued as the storm gets closer.
