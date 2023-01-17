Freezing rain warning continues this morning but school buses are running

Niagara is under a freezing rain warning from Environment Canada this morning.

There is a risk of freezing rain across the region this morning as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark

Drivers are being reminded to drive according to the changing conditions and watch for slippery roadways.

Things should change over to straight rain later this morning.

School buses are running this morning.

Niagara Student Transportation Services say they are operating today but there may be delays due to weather.

Parents are being advised to check the portal for updated delay notices: https://portal.nsts.ca/Cancellations.aspx