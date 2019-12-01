Freezing rain warning issued for Niagara

Freezing rain and ice pellets are expected to hit Niagara this morning.

Officials with Environment Canada have issued a freezing rain warning as a low pressure system approaches the region.

Several millimetres of ice or a few centimetres of ice pellets are possible and the winds are expected to kick up to around 70 km/hr.

The conditions could make roads slick and hazardous, and some of the hardest hit areas may experience power outages as the ice builds up.

Officials say the precipitation is expected to taper off to freezing drizzle or flurries by this afternoon.