Freezing rain warning issued for Niagara on Tuesday morning

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Niagara.

A period of freezing rain is expected Tuesday morning with ice accretion up to a few millimetres possible.

The freezing rain is expected to change over to light rain by late Tuesday morning or early afternoon.

Officials warn that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

They are advising motorists tomorrow to slow down in the slippery conditions.