Freezing rain warning issued for Niagara on Tuesday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Niagara.
A period of freezing rain is expected Tuesday morning with ice accretion up to a few millimetres possible.
The freezing rain is expected to change over to light rain by late Tuesday morning or early afternoon.
Officials warn that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.
They are advising motorists tomorrow to slow down in the slippery conditions.
CKTB AM Roundtable - January 18th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Robin McPherson: Co-owner, Janice & Robin Digital, also Chair - St. Cath. Downtown Assoc.
Shane Malcolm: Associate Director, Career Education at Brock University
