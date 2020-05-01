French language teachers say yes to contract

Another group of Ontario teachers have said yes to a new deal

In an online vote, French language teachers have ratified a contract that expires in August of 2022.

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens did not provide details or announce the margin by which it was approved.

English Catholic and public elementary teachers have also voted in favour of new deals in recent weeks.

Public high school teachers will vote on their tentative agreement this month.