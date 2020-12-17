French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French officials have announced that President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19.



This morning's statement noted that Macron was tested at the "first sign of symptoms,'' however, it did not specify what those symptoms may have been.



It also suggested that he would be self-isolating for seven days while he remotely continues to work and take care of his activities.



Macron attended a European Union summit at the end of last week, and he met Wednesday with the prime minister of Portugal.