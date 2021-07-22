Fresh Niagara peaches hitting shelves a little early this year

Good news for peach lovers - expect to find fresh, local peaches for sale a little bit earlier than usual.

Grower Phil Tregunno says the peaches are ready about a week early.

"Just ideal conditions - lots of heat, lots of moisture. It's just been terrific growing conditions."

He says it has been a good season right across the board, and growers were able to give retailers a bit of a heads up on the early crop.

"We're lucky enough that strawberries are the first crop that have that issue, so we were prepared that it was an early year so we gave all the retailers a heads up to get the American product off the shelves and put some Canadian stuff there."

He expects this to be a bumper crop year for many fruit varieties.