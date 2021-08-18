Friday Night Frights return to Old Fort Erie

Haunted ghost tours of Canada's bloodiest battlefield return next week.

Niagara Parks says its popular Friday Night Frights are back for two dates on Friday, August 27 and Friday, September 3.

Guests tour the Old Fort by lantern light as costumed interpreters narrate the tales of the ghosts of soldiers past, who remain on Canada’s bloodiest battlefield.

Tours will depart from the Welcome Centre at 7:30, 7:45, 8:00 and 8:15 p.m, with a capacity of 20 guests per time slot.

Tickets can be reserved online at niagaraparks.com/frights.