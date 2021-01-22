Friend of 20 yr old woman murdered in Fort Erie raising money to pay for funeral costs

Friends of a 20 year old woman murdered in Fort Erie have launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for her funeral.

Juliana Pannunzio was killed early Tuesday after a disturbance at a rental home on the Niagara River Parkway. 18 year old Christina Crooks of Toronto was also found dead at the home.

Pannunzio's friend says she was 'tragically taken away from us' and described her as a sweet angel and a kind soul.

"She loved everyone and she always wanted everyone to be happy. She never failed to make me laugh and she will forever live on. A few friends and I wanted to raise money, so I decided to start this go fund me. I will be giving all money raised directly to the family as they are going through such a difficult tragedy right now. All funds raised will be used for any supports needed and to cover funeral expenses. Anything is appreciated."

No arrests have been in the case.

Yesterday, the NRP put out pictures of take-out food found in the home in hopes of identifying the restaurant it came from.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop joined CKTB's Niagara in the Morning with Tim Denis confirming the short-term rental where the murders occurred was flagged to the town for issues back in June.

Redekop says 'this house was brought to our attention in June. My understanding was that it was operating without a licence, so it was penalized for that, had to get a licence and there were a couple of other infractions, and that was it."