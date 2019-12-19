Friends and family to say goodbye to victim of weekend car crash
Visitation will get underway this afternoon for a young mother killed in a weekend crash.
Friends and family can say farewell to Nicole Bates from 2 to 4 this afternoon and from 5 to 8 this evening at Davidson Funeral Home on Clarence Street in Port Colborne.
A Celebration of Life follows tomorrow, starting at 5:00 at the Italian Canadian Cultural Centre on Bell Street.
The 33 year old mother of two was killed early Saturday morning when the taxi she was riding in collided with an SUV in the intersection of Highway 3 and Miller Road.
A gofundme account to establish a trust fund for her two young boys has raised over $108,000 as of this morning.
