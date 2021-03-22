Friends fear worst as four remain unaccounted for following a fire in Oshawa
Friends are fearing the worst as four people remain unaccounted for following a fire that tore through several rowhouses in Oshawa, Ontario.
Aaron Clague says his friend lived in one of the homes and managed to escape with his wife and their youngest son after the flames broke out.
Clague says the man -- quote -- ``told the kids to follow them,'' but they didn't get out.
Authorities have not identified the four people who remain unaccounted for.
Fire Chief Derrick Clark says the fire broke out early Monday morning and the flames spread to seven residences.
He says the injured are being treated for smoke inhalation, burns and cuts.
