Friends no longer

Provincial police say they were able to rescue a woman left stranded by her friend after the two began fighting on a camping trip.



They say the two women had a heated argument toward the end of their canoe trip along the Spanish River in northern Ontario, prompting one of the women to leave early in the canoe.



The stranded woman wrote an S-O-S signal in the sand, then inflated her sleeping pad and used it to travel down river to an area with limited cell reception.



Police say they were able to fly her to safety after she called her spouse for help.