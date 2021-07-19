Frightmare in the Falls returning to Scotiaback Centre in October

A scary event is scheduled to take place in Niagara this fall.

Frightmare in the Falls is set to return to the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls on October 29-30.

Organizers say the event will feature over 50,000 square feet of horror vendors, artists, celebrities, attractions and more.

“We’re pleased to announce that we will once again host our all-horror related event here in Niagara Falls,” said Chris Dabrowski, co-organizer of Frightmare in the Falls. “Ever since restrictions regarding large-scale indoor events were given the green light across the Province, we’ve received hundreds of emails and social media messages asking about our return. Finally, we can give the fans the horror-fix they’ve been waiting on for over two years,” he added.

Officials say there will be adequate social distancing protocols in place, with an allowable capacity of at least 1,000 people indoors at any given time.

“Fans will have an opportunity to get photo ops with celebrities and attractions, shop from a wide-variety of horror themed vendors featuring memorabilia, collectibles, comics, clothing, movie posters and more. With the enormous space inside the Convention Centre, we can offer fans a first-class consumer show, while maintaining proper Covid safety protocols,” added Dabrowski.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at www.frightmareinthefalls.com