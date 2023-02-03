Frigid temperatures in Niagara and across the province today

We are waking up across Niagara to some of the coldest temperatures we have seen this winter.

Windchill values around -20 are expected for the day.

The cold will hang around until tomorrow morning.

There are plenty of extreme cold warnings for other parts of southern Ontario as Environment Canada says it could reach -30 in areas like Toronto and Waterloo.

Meanwhile it may be closer to feeling like -40 in the Ottawa area.

