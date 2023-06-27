From 'unmitigated disaster' to 'common ground,' Ford changes tune on Chow

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have previously predicted Olivia Chow would be an ``unmitigated disaster'' as Toronto's next mayor, but he says today that he will find common ground and work with her.

Chow eked out a win in the mayoral byelection against 101 other candidates vying to replace scandal-departed John Tory, with former deputy mayor Ana BailÃ£o coming in a close second.

Ford had stumped for former police chief Mark Saunders, who placed a distant third, and had warned that under a Chow mayoralty taxes would go up 25 to 30 per cent and businesses would flee the city.

But he says today that Chow has been around politics for a long time and knows there is some mud slinging that happens during elections.

Ford says the two had a great talk Monday night noting she is ``actually quite a nice person'' and that they will work together because residents expect them to.

The results of the election, which saw Chow capture 37 per cent of the vote, are set to be certified by the city clerk on Wednesday.