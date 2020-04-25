Front-line workers will receive a raise of $4/hour for the next four months

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says front-line workers will receive a raise of four-dollars per hour for the next four months as they help in the fight against COVID-19.

That includes people working at shelters and long-term care homes.

Ford says eligible workers will also receive an extra payment of $250 per month if they work more than 100 hours in a month.

The provincial government says 350, 000 workers will be eligible for the pay premium.

Ontario reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 today, as well as 48 more deaths.