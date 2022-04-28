Frost advisory continues for Niagara
A frost advisory continues for Niagara for a third straight night.
Environment Canada says temperatures are forecast to fall to near, or below, the freezing mark again tonight into Friday morning, resulting in patchy frost.
Frost is possible Friday night into Saturday morning as well.
Officials are advising residents to cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.
