Frost advisory issed for Niagara tonight and tomorrow night

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the region.

Temperatures tonight are expected to fall to the freezing mark and result in some patchy frost.

They recommend that you cover up plants that are in frost prone areas and take measures to protect sensitive plants and trees.

Frost is expected Wednesday night into Thursday as well.

