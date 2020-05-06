Frost advisory issued for Niagara
A frost advisory has been issued for Niagara.
Environment Canada says we can expect some patchy frost overnight.
Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.
