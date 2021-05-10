iHeartRadio
Frost advisory issued for Niagara warning that some plants may be destroyed

frost

Niagara is under a frost advisory.

Environment Canada says some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost overnight with temperatures near or below the freezing mark.

Officials say this could continue this week and if you are concerned you should protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
 

