Frost advisory issued for Niagara warning that some plants may be destroyed
Niagara is under a frost advisory.
Environment Canada says some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost overnight with temperatures near or below the freezing mark.
Officials say this could continue this week and if you are concerned you should protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
-
ROUNDTBALE Ruth Unrau and Stephen MurdochROUNDTBALE Ruth Unrau and Stephen Murdoch
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAY 10100,000th vaccine dose administered by Niagara Health over the weekend. Should there be concern over the india-covid variant? Should the stay-at-home order extend into June? Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
view from the drive thru - emojisview from the drive thru - emojis