Frozen eclairs sold at Giant Tiger recalled due to possible salmonella

Giant Tiger is recalling frozen profiteroles and eclairs sold at the St. Catharines' Scott Street Store.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Celebrate brand frozen pastries are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make consumers sick.

The recall was triggered by the CFIA during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

A Food Recall Warning was previously issued for these products on April 26, 2019.

The CFIA is verifying the products are being removed from the marketplace.