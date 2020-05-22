'Full House' star Lori Loughlin and her husband plead guilty but await fate

``Full House'' star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty today to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of a college admissions bribery scheme.

But a judge has not decided whether he'll accept their plea deals with prosecutors.

Under the proposed deals, the 55-year-old Loughlin hopes to spend two months in prison and the 56-year-old Giannulli is seeking to serve five months.

But U-S District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said at the famous couple's video hearing that he will decide whether to accept or reject the plea deals after further consideration of the pre-sentencing report.

The couple, who appeared on separate video screens, both sitting with a lawyer, made no comments during the hearing other than to answer the judge's questions.

They were among dozens of wealthy parents, athletic coaches and others charged last year in the bribery scheme.

Authorities allege the parents paid hefty bribes to get their kids into elite universities with bogus test scores or fake athletic credentials.

The couple have been scheduled to go to trial in October on charges that they got their two daughters into U-S-C as crew recruits, even though neither girl was a rower.

Prosecutors say they funneled money through a sham charity operated by college admissions consultant Rick Singer, who has pleaded guilty to orchestrating the scheme.

The couple have also agreed to pay a combined 400-thousand dollars in fines and perform community service.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges of money laundering and federal programs bribery that were added after the case was filed.

They are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the case.