Full QEW closure in Niagara starts at 7:30 tonight as crews take down Glendale bridge

The QEW will be fully closed in Niagara between Glendale Ave. and Mountain Road tonight.

The closure will start at 7:30 tonight as crews demo the existing Glendale bridge structure over the QEW.

The QEW is expected to reopen at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

The QEW Niagara Bound off-ramp will be closed at Glendale Avenue, while Toronto Bound traffic will be closed at Mountain Road.

Access to Highway 405 from QEW Niagara Bound will be through Glendale Avenue, Taylor Road, Mountain Road, QEW, Thorold Stone Road, and Stanley Avenue.

Highway 405 Toronto Bound will be closed at Stanley Avenue.

The construction is part of the Glendale Avenue Interchange Reconstruction project.

Ontario's first Diverging Diamond Interchange partially opened in Niagara-on-the-Lake this morning.