Full time labour and delivery returning to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital

Full time labour and delivery is set to return to West Lincoln Memorial Hospital.

24/7 services at the Grimsby hospital will resume on October 3rd.

Officials from Hamilton Health Sciences say that a new obstetrician and gynecologist are joining the team to help with physician coverage and staffing is now sufficient to return.

A release from HHS says "This period of temporary redirect has been longer than anyone expected or wanted. We are optimistic that the foundational rebuilding mentioned above represents the start of the program’s next chapter."

They add that the operating room is at a point where it can support urgent after hours obstetrical cases.