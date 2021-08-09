Fully vaccinated Americans can cross into Canada via land borders today

Fully vaccinated Americans can now cross the land borders into Canada for non-essential reasons.

American citizens and permanent residents who have received a full course of an approved COVID-19 vaccine were welcomed back into Canada at the stroke of midnight.

Travellers must have gotten their final dose at least two weeks before crossing the border and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that's no more than 72 hours old.

They must also use the ArriveCAN app or online portal to upload their vaccination details.

However, the American government will not be allowing Canadians to cross into the US for non-essential reasons yet. American officials extended the border restrictions for Canadians until at least August 21st.

Canadians can still fly into the US, but they must submit a negative COVID-19 test three days before leaving Canada, or provide proof from a health-care provider that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days.