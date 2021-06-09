Fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be exempt from having to quarantine for two weeks on returning from overseas.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu made the announcement during a news conference this afternoon, saying affected travellers will still have to take a COVID-19 test on arrival -- and stay in isolation until the test comes back negative.

The changes come as overall new cases of COVID-19 continue to fall, although death counts and those needing life-saving mechanical help remain stubbornly high in some cases.