Fully vaccinated health-care workers will be in the stands as Habs and Jets face off

As many as 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers will be in the stands tonight and Friday night when the Winnipeg Jets host the Montreal Canadiens for the first two games of the NHL's North Division playoffs.



True North Sports and Entertainment says masks must be worn throughout the game and concession stands will be closed to abide by ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.



Interested health-care workers were asked to reply to an email if they want to attend the game, and 500 fans would be chosen by lottery by noon today.



It will mark the first time in more than a year that the Jets will play in front of a live hometown crowd.