Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens can enter Canada Aug. 9, rest of world Sept. 7

The federal government will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada on Aug. 9, and the rest of the world Sept. 7.

Officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travellers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Children under 12 who are accompanied by fully vaccinated family members will also be exempt, provided they wear a mask in public places and avoid indoor group settings.

All travellers will still be required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result and proof of vaccination prior to arrival by way of the ArriveCAN smartphone app or web portal, but post-travel test results will no longer be necessary.

Canada Border Services Agency officials will also be subjecting random travellers to a mandatory molecular test upon arrival.

As of Aug. 9, airports in Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Edmonton will also be added to the list of Canadian cities where international flights are permitted to land.

