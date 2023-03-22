iHeartRadio
Funding announcement for Sunset Beach in St. Catharines set for Friday


sunset beach generic

It looks like some improvements are coming to Sunset Beach in St. Catharines.

The City and the Ontario Government will be making an announcement regarding funding received for improvements to Sunset Beach amenities on Friday.

CKTB will bring you details following the 10 a.m. announcement.

