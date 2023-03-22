Funding announcement for Sunset Beach in St. Catharines set for Friday
It looks like some improvements are coming to Sunset Beach in St. Catharines.
The City and the Ontario Government will be making an announcement regarding funding received for improvements to Sunset Beach amenities on Friday.
CKTB will bring you details following the 10 a.m. announcement.
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - March 22nd, 2023
Steph Vivier is joined by:
Ted Mouradian - Author/Speaker, President of the 2% Factor
Cara Krezek - Director, Co-op, Career & Experiential Education at Brock
-
-