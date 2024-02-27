Fundraiser brings in more than $600,000 for new South Niagara Hospital

It was a very successful night for the Niagara Health Foundation as they held their Hustle for Healthcare Gala.

The event at the Fallsview Casino raised more than $600,000 in support of the new South Niagara Hospital.

President and CEO, Andrea Scott says, "The night was incredible, and we are so thankful for the support of our attendees, donors, and sponsors. Our team did a fantastic job transporting us back to the '70s Disco era, showing the community how much support there is for local healthcare and the new South Niagara Hospital."

When complete the new hospital at the corner of Montrose and Biggar roads will span 1.3 million square feet and house 469 private rooms.