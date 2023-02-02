Fundraiser for family after NOTL chef dies in car crash
Family and Friends have raised over $50-thousand for the family of a Niagara chef that was killed in a car crash on January 21st.
32 year old Daniel Tong was involved in collision early that morning on the Fort Erie bound QEW near Ontario Street in Beamsville.
A GoFundMe has been started to help support his wife Melanie and his children that are seven and four years old.
The page says "As the generosity of the community has far surpassed what we could have imagined, the funds will be put into a trust held by Melanie's mom Beth Lessard. We feel that this is the best way to ensure the funds are available for Melanie and the kids during these difficult times and to help establish security for them in the coming months."
Tong was a chef at Ruffino's Pasta Bar and Grill in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
In a Facebook post the restaurant said "staff were inspired daily by his hard work and love of food."
