Fundraiser for Hamilton family that lost children in ATV accident

A GoFundMe page has been put up for the family that lost two children in a tragic ATV accident in Hamilton.

8-year-old Mia and her 6-year-old brother Noah died on Saturday when the ATV they were riding on with their dad went into a pond.

The two died in hospital.

Wes Holmes a family friend has created a GoFundMe page to help the parents pay for the funeral.

The page has already raised over $65,000.

The funeral for the children will be held Saturday.