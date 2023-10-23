Fundraiser in St. Catharines calls for a ceasefire in Israel–Hamas war

Over 200 people gathered at the Niagara Islamic School in St Catharines for a fundraiser for humanitarian efforts in Palestine.

"Palestinians get their power from within - they can show the world how to survive, how to live and how to love," said Naheel Al Jawabreh, "Palestinian lives matter."

Naheel Al Jawabreh joined Indigenous author Patty Krawec, Rabbi David Mivasair, and other community members advocating for a ceasefire and an end to violence in Palestine.

A "Rally for Palestine" is planned for Wednesday in front of MP Chris Bittles office at 6pm. It being organized by a seperate group Niagara Movement for Justice in Palestine.

The fundraiser event was organized by Qamer Foundation.