Fundraiser passes its goal to help vendors impacted by fire at Hernder Estate

A fundraiser for vendors impacted by the fire at Hernder Estate Winery has surpassed its goal.

Over $50,000 dollars has been raised to help the 34 vendors of a pop-up market that was scheduled at the winery before a fire destroyed the barn where they were storing their stock.

Organizers say the funds will be used to recoup some of the losses they suffered in the fire.

The blaze caused over $7 million in total damages to the winery and popular wedding venue.

