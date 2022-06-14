Fundraiser raises $21,000 for Habitat for Humanity

A successful fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Niagara.

$21,000 was raised in the second annual Home for Dinner community fundraising initiative.

For every $25 takeout order locals placed with a selection of 24 participating restaurants during the month of May, Habitat Niagara received a donation from its sponsoring partners.



Pandemic restrictions prompted the creation of this initiative to give back to the community in which they serve.

“Home for Dinner is about connecting with our community and supporting our local restaurants who were hit hardest during the pandemic,” explains Lorraine Snihur, Chief Development Officer at Habitat Niagara. “It’s a grass-roots fundraiser that was created out of the passion to be a good neighbour and give back.”

During May last year, restaurants couldn’t have diners inside due to pandemic restrictions and over 15,000 takeout meals were placed during the Home for Dinner initiative

This year restaurants were open for in-person dining and although the numbers decreased, locals ordered 6,476 takeout meals (valued over $25) generating $161,900 of revenue for local restaurants.



Although the participating restaurants didn’t have to fundraise, some went above and beyond through promoting food specials and raising funds for Habitat Niagara to build affordable homes.

