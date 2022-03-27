Fundraiser to help vendors involved in weekend market at Hernder Winery raises $26,000

$26,000 has already been raised to help vendors participating in a weekend pop-up market at a Niagara winery, where a massive fire broke out Saturday night.

The blaze, at Hernder Estate Winery, broke out at 10 p.m., hours after the homemade market called “For the Love of Wine” wrapped up for the day.

The venue, which is a popular place to host weddings in Niagara, was destroyed by the fire, however fire fighters were able to save the warehouse and production facility.

A GoFund Me account, launched by the Mom Market, is raising money to help the 34 vendors recoup some of the losses they suffered in the fire.

The Lincoln Country Humane Society was one of the vendors on site.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No serious injuries are reported; however, four individuals did suffer minor injuries.

The fire started in the original barn section of the facility where it was contained.

The winery is asking residents to stay away from the property as hundreds of residents arrived today to take pictures of the devastation.