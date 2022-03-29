Fundraiser to support family after fatal fire in Brampton, Ont.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help cover funeral costs for a family that died in a house fire in Brampton, Ont., this week.

A father, mother and their three children were killed when their home caught fire early Monday morning.

A family member identified them as Nazir Ali, his wife Raven Alisha Ali-O'Dea, and their three young children, Layla Rose Ali-O'Dea, Jayden Prince Ali-O'Dea and Alia Marilyn Ali-O'Dea.

Ali's sister, Bismah Fatimah Ali, has set up a GoFundMe campaign for the family in which she describes her brother and his wife as ``two of the most amazing young people, who dedicated their lives to their children.''

She calls their three children ``little angels'' whose smiles could light up a room.

She says her family is ``devastated'' by the deaths but adds that they are ``extremely grateful'' for the support they have received.

