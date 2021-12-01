Fundraising campaign launches to help build new hospital in Niagara Falls

A campaign has been launched raising money for the new South Niagara hospital in Niagara Falls.

The Niagara Health Foundation kicked off the 'It’s Our Future' campaign for the new building today at Arpad Park Hall in Niagara Falls.

$18M has already been committed towards the hospital, and the Foundation’s commitment for the campaign is $40 million.

“The South Niagara Site of Niagara Health is transformational for the delivery of healthcare as we know it. It represents the commitment of everyone in our region coming together around a shared vision for the future of healthcare. The site will specialize in stroke care, older adult care, and complex care for our longer-stay patients. In addition to these regional centres of excellence, the community will be well served by a full scope of hospital services.” – Lynn Guerriero, President and CEO, Niagara Health

The South Niagara Site of Niagara Health will be approximately 1.2-million square feet with 469 beds, eight operating suites, and 42 hemodialysis station.

The site will be a centre of excellence in stroke care, older adult care, and aging and wellness.