Fundraising Professionals announce National Philanthropy Day award winners

The Golden Horseshoe Chapter of The Association of Fundraising Professionals has announced their 2023 National Philanthropy Day award winners.

Bell Media Radio - Niagara is being recognized as an Outstanding Community Partner.

Other winners include:

Outstanding Corporation: WMKL

Outstanding Philanthropist: Adam Doering

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Pearl Veenema

Outstanding Leadership and Focus on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (IDEA): Birchway Niagara

Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Jayden Polgrabia

Outstanding Volunteer in Philanthropy: Angelo Paletta

The awards will be handed out Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the elegant Carmen's Banquet Centre in Hamilton.

This year marks the return of the National Philanthropy Day event after a three-year hiatus due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets can be purchased at : https://afpgoldenhorseshoe.org/national-philanthropy-day/