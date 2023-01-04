Funeral arrangements made for well-known and loved Niagara advocate

Visitation for a well-known and admired social justice advocate in Niagara will be held Friday.

28-year-old Liam Coward died suddenly on New Year's Eve at the St. Catharines hospital.

Coward worked with the NDP, and was a member of the St. Catharines LGBTQ advisory Board.

Coward also worked with Positive Living Niagara after graduating from Brock University’s Political Science Department in 2020.

St. Catharines City Councillor Greg Miller was friends with Coward after working with him on various projects.

"The last year and a half I felt like he was everywhere. He just had so much energy, spirit and conviction."

Miller tells CKTB Coward did what a lot of people wouldn't do by 'putting his neck' out there for various important causes.

Coward leaves behind his parents, and partner.

Visitation will be held this Friday at the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home, in St. Marys -- where Coward is originally from.

A Graveside Service will be held in St. Marys the following day.

Niagara will get to say goodbye to Coward next Saturday, Jan. 14th, with a celebration of life at the Silver Spire Church United Church, 366 St. Paul Street, St. Catharines, at 1:00 p.m.

