A funeral will be held today for a 10 year old boy killed in a crash on the QEW.

Lucas Thomas was in the vehicle with his mom and twin brother when they were struck from behind.

The Beamsville boy died from his injuries.

A funeral service is being held this afternoon at 1 p.m. at Lakemount Worship Centre located at 54 North Service Road.

It will also be live-streamed.

A GoFundMe set up has raised over $33,000 for the family.