Funeral being held today for OPP officer killed on the job near Ottawa

Police officers, dignitaries, family and friends will pay tribute to Ontario Provincial Police Sergeant Eric Mueller today at the 10th funeral for a police officer killed on the job in Canada in the last eight months.



Last week, Mueller and two other officers were shot after they approached a house at 2 a-m in the small town of Bourget (bor-ZHET'), outside of Ottawa, after neighbours complained about the sound of gunshots.



Mueller died later that day in an Ottawa hospital, while the other two officers survived with injuries.



The O-P-P expects thousands of people to line highway overpasses to pay their respects as Mueller's body is transported from a funeral home in the nearby community of Rockland to the west end of Ottawa, where he will be celebrated and mourned at a ceremony in the Canadian Tire Centre.



Shortly after Mueller's death, O-P-P Commissioner Thomas Carrique (kuh-REEK') told reporters he was an exemplary officer, a coach and a mentor.



He was also a husband and a father of two.