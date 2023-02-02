Funeral details announced for former longtime Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion
Former longtime Mississauga, Ont., mayor Hazel McCallion is set to be remembered at a state funeral on what would have been her 102nd birthday.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office says McCallion will lie in repose at Mississauga City Hall on Feb. 12 and 13 before a state funeral at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14 at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.
Ford announced McCallion's death Sunday, saying she died peacefully at her home in Mississauga at the age of 101.
Known affectionately as ``Hurricane Hazel,'' McCallion developed a legacy of feisty advocacy during more than three decades as mayor of one of Canada's fastest-growing cities.
She was remembered as an outspoken political powerhouse who earned respect from fellow politicians across the spectrum.
Family friend Jim Murray confirmed McCallion died of pancreatic cancer, which she was diagnosed with around Christmas.
Ford's office says flags will be flown at half-mast across Ontario on the day of the funeral.
